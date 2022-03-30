ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Business briefcase

Mirror
 1 day ago

PA CareerLink will host a job fair featuring more than 80 area employers April 13 at the Jaffa Shrine. The time from 9:30 to 10 a.m. is reserved for veterans while the public can attend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To help job seekers prepare for the job...

www.altoonamirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
Leavenworth Times

In other business

• Received an update about a request for proposals for a city-owned building at 600 Cherokee St. Assistant City Manager Penny Holler said the city has received two proposals for the property. City Manager Paul Kramer suggested the people who submitted the proposals can review them with commissioners during an...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Baker: Employer grant program to bolster Massachusetts hiring, training

(The Center Square) – A new grant program designed to train workers to give them the skills necessary to be hired into the workforce has been launched, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said. The Republican leader announced the HireNow program, which will provide $4,000 in an employee program that is...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Business News

Ting Hong Yeung, 41, struck a plea deal with with the Justice Department this week, agreeing to plead guilty to wire fraud and admitting he caused Amazon approximately $1.3 million in losses. Put another way, California created 138,100 jobs in February — 20.4% of the nation's jobs created across the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
SMALL BUSINESS
Langhorne - Levittown Times

National Small Business Week is May 1-7

The U.S. Small Business Association announced that National Small Business Week: Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship is set for May 1-7. The virtual summit acknowledges small businesses across the country for their resilience, ingenuity and creativity, and will also recognize SBA partners for their involvement in entrepreneurial development, disaster recovery, government contracting, financial development, and overall support for small businesses and entrepreneurship.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Careerlink#G I Jobs#Peoples Natural Gas Llc
MilitaryTimes

Getting off the ground with the GI Bill’s aviation benefits

If you’ve always wanted to be an aviator but felt grounded by your occupational skill in the military, the GI Bill can put you in the pilot’s seat. Maybe you weren’t interested at the time, or you gave it a shot but didn’t qualify for flight school. That was then, this is now. With careful preparation and planning before or after transitioning, the G.I. Bill’s military benefits will pay for a vocational or degree program that can have you working for an airline, in private industry, or in a government slot. The choices include flying private jets, helos, cargo, and the big cattle carriers.
MILITARY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Upstryve, Inc. and NEST Integrated Facilities Management Team Up to Host Panel of Retail Industry Leaders on March 30

Retail and Facility Management Executives discuss important topics of recruiting and retaining talent. COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Upstryve, Inc. ("Upstryve" or the "Company") (OTCPK: PBYA), announced today that President Noah Davis will be a panelist for an upcoming webinar hosted by NEST Integrated Facilities Management on Wednesday, March 30 at 2pm EST. In addition to a lineup of retail industry leaders, Davis will join Jodie Morman, VP of Human Resources for NEST, the leaders in integrated facilities management.
RETAIL
Andre Oentoro

Create Sustainable Impact With Your Small Business

Practical Ways To Adopt Sustainable Business Solutions. We want our small businesses to grow and expand, but as we continue to do so, we also feed off from our environmental resources even more. This creates an imbalance in the ecosystem. These days, a lot of businesses have started adopting sustainable practices.
SMALL BUSINESS
US News and World Report

6 Hot Jobs for Engineering Graduate Degrees

A graduate degree is not required for most engineering positions, but it is advantageous – especially for individuals interested in conducting research at a company or working as a college professor. Getting either a master's degree or doctorate in engineering can lead to higher salaries, specialized skill development and...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Tractona

Aseptic Techniques and Technicial

What is Aseptic Technicians and What Are the Requirements for a Technician?Tractona. Aseptic technician jobs typically require qualifications in biology or microbiology up to degree level, and specific experience in aseptic practices. Aseptic techniques are used to prevent contamination, spoilage or unwanted fermentation during medical procedures or production processes.
US News and World Report

Cardona: All Hands On Deck to Address K-12 Workforce

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona called on states, school districts, colleges and universities to prioritize federal aid from the American Rescue Plan to prevent schools from hemorrhaging staff and to attract students and other young workers into the teaching profession to correct an increasingly disruptive supply and demand problem. “I have...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy