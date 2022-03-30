Business briefcase

If you’ve always wanted to be an aviator but felt grounded by your occupational skill in the military, the GI Bill can put you in the pilot’s seat. Maybe you weren’t interested at the time, or you gave it a shot but didn’t qualify for flight school. That was then, this is now. With careful preparation and planning before or after transitioning, the G.I. Bill’s military benefits will pay for a vocational or degree program that can have you working for an airline, in private industry, or in a government slot. The choices include flying private jets, helos, cargo, and the big cattle carriers.

