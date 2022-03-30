All-Star: Southside ISD student an advocate for her community

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Campuses are closed for the week, but people are still able to go and pick up meals for their Dallas Independent School District students if they need them. Since 9:00 a.m., a slow stream of cars has stopped by Franklin D. Roosevelt High School to pick up free meals being given out for spring break. The food is available for any child age 18 or younger. Roosevelt High is just one of the many school pick up locations throughout the Dallas ISD. The staff at FDR said they plan on handing out 120 meals Monday. Workers said it means everything to be able to do something like this to serve the community. “It warms my heart because I know some people are struggling right now with the pandemic,” explained Food Service Manager Jacquie Johnson. “And for us to be able to make sure their kids don’t go hungry and stuff and to make sure these kids are fed while they’re out, this is truly a blessed program.” Click here to find the full list on the district’s website. Anyone in need of food for themselves or their children can pick up meals until 2:00 p.m. or until supplies last.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO