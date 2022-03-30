ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

All-Star: Southside ISD student an advocate for her community

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — A Southside ISD student is giving back and making a difference. If you spend just a few minutes with Angelina Rodriguez, it’s easy to see why she’s quite the standout. “All you can do is give it your best shot, and that's what...

Parents angered by segregation experiment at Texas elementary school

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) – Children at a Texas elementary school were segregated by the color of their hair, with one group told they're not as smart as the others. It was supposed to be a lesson on racism, but some parents are furious that neither they, nor their kids, were told about it ahead of time.
Six high school seniors awarded scholarships

Several young women received scholarships during a sponsored Families United Training Center banquet March 10. Shykearia Daniels, Shecrista Harris, Mackenzie Fields, Claudazyia Yarborough, Tatyana Joiner and Fantasia Fells each received a $600 scholarship along with a brand new laptop computer thanks to generous sponsorships. The first-ever scholarship winner was Tia...
Poth ISD to charge tuition for non-resident transfer students

[Video below] It’s official — non-resident students transferring to the Poth Independent School District will be charged tuition, beginning with the 2022-23 school year. Although there are elements of the policy still to be clarified, Poth ISD board members approved the measure Feb. 17, during a special meeting. At their March 9 regular meeting, they approved other elements of the policy.
Dallas ISD Offering Meals For Students In Need During Spring Break

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Campuses are closed for the week, but people are still able to go and pick up meals for their Dallas Independent School District students if they need them. Since 9:00 a.m., a slow stream of cars has stopped by Franklin D. Roosevelt High School to pick up free meals being given out for spring break. The food is available for any child age 18 or younger. Roosevelt High is just one of the many school pick up locations throughout the Dallas ISD. The staff at FDR said they plan on handing out 120 meals Monday. Workers said it means everything to be able to do something like this to serve the community. “It warms my heart because I know some people are struggling right now with the pandemic,” explained Food Service Manager Jacquie Johnson. “And for us to be able to make sure their kids don’t go hungry and stuff and to make sure these kids are fed while they’re out, this is truly a blessed program.” Click here to find the full list on the district’s website. Anyone in need of food for themselves or their children can pick up meals until 2:00 p.m. or until supplies last.
Midland ISD continues to keep track of student performance

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD School Board discussed ways for its high school students to improve their performances. The district has been monitoring academic performances for freshman and sophomores, and their ultimate goal is to raise the graduation rate for Midland high schoolers. In most situations, the best...
United ISD theatrical design students progress to state level competition

Alexander High School theatrical design students David Elizondo and Kensey Shaw, whose design concepts for the production of "Murder On The Orient Express,” have advanced them to the state-level University Interscholastic League competition for the third year in a row. The state meet will take place in Austin on...
‘The Future Is Bright’: Middle School Unified Basketball Program Celebrates First Season In Newton

NEWTON (CBS) – At more than two dozen Massachusetts middle schools, some of the most priceless life lessons – are happening after school hours. “I learned how great Liam is at basketball,” 12-year-old Connor said, of his teammate with a beaming smile. Thursday afternoon, Newton, Needham and Natick students celebrated their first stellar season of unified basketball. The program already exists at many high schools, but with the help of Special Olympics it’s trickling down to the middle school level. Our neighbors and friends with intellectual disabilities faced extra obstacles throughout the pandemic. But they were brave. They overcame....
Port Arthur ISD students find their voices at government conference

The idea that democracy must be learned by each generation isn’t lost on a group of students and educators in the Port Arthur Independent School District. The students, part of the YMCA Texas Youth and Government program, are learning of policies and methodologies of government. Courtney Charles, secondary schools...
