Emmanuel Episcopal Church will host a short ecumenical prayer service for Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and for peace at noon on March 31 at 122 E. Court St., Woodstock. An offering will be collected to benefit the World Central Kitchen and the ERD Ukraine Crisis Response Fund. The service will be held in the church parking lot, but in case of inclement weather it will be held inside. The church will also remain open for silent prayer after the service until 3 p.m.

WOODSTOCK, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO