Belleville, PA

Mahlon Samuel Swarey

By Editorials
Sentinel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMahlon Samuel Swarey, was born a 12:15 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 and died at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at his home. He was...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Sentinel

Larry E. Craig

Larry E. Craig, 72, of Belleville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to King-Barr Funeral Home LLC, 120 Logan St., Lewistown, and will be announced upon completion.
BELLEVILLE, PA
fcfreepress

Samuel L Whisel obituary 1953~2022

Samuel L Whisel, 68 of Boiling Springs, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at UPMC West Shore. He was born December 24, 1953 in Everett, PA to the late John Martin and Cleo (Snyder) Whisel. Samuel was a great provider, a loyal...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
Sentinel

B. Ann Henry

B. Ann Henry, 83, of East Waterford, passed away at 4:33 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. Born on May 22, 1938 in Reedsville, Mifflin Co., she was a daughter of the late Lester Fern and Jennie Marie (Smith) Kline. On September 5, 1964, she was married to her late husband, C. Glenn Henry with whom she was blessed to share more than 53 years of marriage before his passing on July 11, 2018.
EAST WATERFORD, PA
Sentinel

Matthew Ross Beach

Matthew Ross Beach, 21, of Dunedin, Fla., formerly of Belleville, Pa., passed into the arms of our Lord at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Mease Dunedin Hospital, Dunedin, Fla. Matthew is survived by his loving parents, John E. (Ed) Beach and Debra A. (Shank) Beach of Dunedin, Fla, (formerly of Belleville) and his sister and brother-in-law, Nicole Ann (Beach) Hockenberry and Joshua S. Hockenberry of Lewistown, Pa. Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Ronald E. and Carol L. (Walter) Shank of Dunedin, Fla., as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly. Matthew was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rev. C. Richard Beach and Grace E. (Wittig) Beach.
BELLEVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Joan E. Sherman

Joan E. Sherman, 84, of Lewistown, passed away at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her home. Born Feb. 19, 1938, in McClure, she was a daughter of the late Colyer Monroe and Myrtle (Snyder) Solt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: husband Karl...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Brandon Robert Herrington

Brandon Robert Herrington, 45, of Lewistown, passed away at 8:05 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. Born April 29, 1976, in Lewistown, he was the son of Robert Herrington, of Lewistown, and Jennifer Shirey, of Lewistown, and Jennifer’s companion, Russell Blessing, of Lewistown. Brandon was preceded in...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Fern E. Grace

Fern E. Grace, 89, of Valley View Haven, passed away at 9:53 a.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Haven. She was born Feb. 4, 1933 in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Alphie and Amanda (Hertzler) Smucker. On March 13, 1999, she married Carl D. Grace, who preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 2018.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Mary Frances Null

Mary Frances Null, 74, of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Ambler. Mary was born in Lewistown, on Feb. 13, 1948, a daughter of the late Dorothy E. ”Queen” (Burkholder) Rhodes and Luther V. ”King” Rhodes. She was a...
MARYSVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Jacqueline S. Novosel

Jacqueline S. Novosel, 53, of Milesburg passed away at her residence, on Monday, March 21, 2022. Jacqueline was born on May 21, 1968 in Bellefonte, the daughter of the late John Grove and Nancy Thomas. On March 16, 1987, she married Thomas Novosel, Sr. who survives at home. Also surviving...
MILESBURG, PA
Sentinel

Gene R. Romig

Gene R. Romig, 78, of Lewistown, passed away at 12:17 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. Born Dec. 6, 1943, in Lewistown, he was a son of the late David H. Romig and Shirley (Lowder) Romig Albright. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Romig.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

William Resh Houdeshel

William Resh Houdeshel, 93, of McAlisterville, died on March 5, 2022. Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Apr. 1 at Browns United Methodist Church, McAlisterville. Visit www.brownfuneral homesinc.com.
MCALISTERVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Timothy E. Berrier

A memorial service for Timothy E. Berrier will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at East Waterford Cemetery. No chairs will be provided. Please visit www.gussfh.com for information.
EAST WATERFORD, PA
Sentinel

Sandra L. Lenker

Sandra L. Lenker, 79, of 313 Spring Street, Lewistown, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 28, 1942 in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Leonard C. Harvey, Jr. and Mae I. (Schell) Harvey. She was united in marriage to Robert L. “Bob” Lenker. He preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 2005.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Mary Jo Sellers

Mary Jo Sellers, 75, of Lewistown passed away Wednesday March 30, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Home Woodlawn and will be announced upon completion.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Debbie J. Kauffman

Debbie J. Kauffman, 63, of 95 Mechanic St., Milroy, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. She was born Aug. 14, 1958, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Dean and Florence McGhee. She was married to Barry L. Kauffman; he survives at their home.
MILROY, PA
Sentinel

Max E. Corkins Jr.

Max E. Corkins Jr., 77, of Lewistown, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Greenwood Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing after a courageous battle with cancer. Born June 28, 1944 in Lewistown, he was the son of the late Max E. Corkins, Sr. and Ednalue (Peck) Corkins-Caton. Max is...
LEWISTOWN, PA

