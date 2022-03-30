ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milroy, PA

Debbie J. Kauffman

By Editorials
Sentinel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDebbie J. Kauffman, 63, of 95 Mechanic St., Milroy, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. She was born Aug. 14, 1958, in Altoona, a daughter of the late Dean and Florence McGhee. She was married to Barry L. Kauffman; he...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

Joan E. Sherman

Joan E. Sherman, 84, of Lewistown, passed away at 4:40 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at her home. Born Feb. 19, 1938, in McClure, she was a daughter of the late Colyer Monroe and Myrtle (Snyder) Solt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: husband Karl...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

B. Ann Henry

B. Ann Henry, 83, of East Waterford, passed away at 4:33 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. Born on May 22, 1938 in Reedsville, Mifflin Co., she was a daughter of the late Lester Fern and Jennie Marie (Smith) Kline. On September 5, 1964, she was married to her late husband, C. Glenn Henry with whom she was blessed to share more than 53 years of marriage before his passing on July 11, 2018.
EAST WATERFORD, PA
Sentinel

A. Lloyd Brubaker

A. Lloyd Brubaker, 77, of McAlisterville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Born on March 22, 1945 in Lewistown, Mifflin Co., he is the son of the late J. Norman and Lena (Graybill) Brubaker. On July 20, 1968, he married his surviving wife, Anna Lois...
MCALISTERVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Brandon Robert Herrington

Brandon Robert Herrington, 45, of Lewistown, passed away at 8:05 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. Born April 29, 1976, in Lewistown, he was the son of Robert Herrington, of Lewistown, and Jennifer Shirey, of Lewistown, and Jennifer’s companion, Russell Blessing, of Lewistown. Brandon was preceded in...
LEWISTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, PA
Lewistown, PA
Obituaries
City
Mcclure, PA
Altoona, PA
Obituaries
City
Milroy, PA
City
Lewistown, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Sentinel

Sandra L. Lenker

Sandra L. Lenker, 79, of 313 Spring Street, Lewistown, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 28, 1942 in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Leonard C. Harvey, Jr. and Mae I. (Schell) Harvey. She was united in marriage to Robert L. “Bob” Lenker. He preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 2005.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Larry E. Craig

Larry E. Craig, 72, of Belleville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to King-Barr Funeral Home LLC, 120 Logan St., Lewistown, and will be announced upon completion.
BELLEVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Fern E. Grace

Fern E. Grace, 89, of Valley View Haven, passed away at 9:53 a.m. Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Haven. She was born Feb. 4, 1933 in Lewistown, a daughter of the late Alphie and Amanda (Hertzler) Smucker. On March 13, 1999, she married Carl D. Grace, who preceded her in death on Nov. 1, 2018.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Gene R. Romig

Gene R. Romig, 78, of Lewistown, passed away at 12:17 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. Born Dec. 6, 1943, in Lewistown, he was a son of the late David H. Romig and Shirley (Lowder) Romig Albright. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Romig.
LEWISTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Sentinel

Mahlon Samuel Swarey

Mahlon Samuel Swarey, was born a 12:15 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 and died at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at his home. He was the son of John L. and Annie N. (Peachey) Swarey of 425 Walnut St. in Belleville. His maternal grandparents are Joseph and Rachel...
BELLEVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Mary Frances Null

Mary Frances Null, 74, of Marysville, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Ambler. Mary was born in Lewistown, on Feb. 13, 1948, a daughter of the late Dorothy E. ”Queen” (Burkholder) Rhodes and Luther V. ”King” Rhodes. She was a...
MARYSVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Glenn M. Swartz

Glenn M. Swartz, 80, of East Waterford, died on Friday, Mar. 25. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 30, at South Juniata Baptist Church, Honey Grove. Interment will be at McCulluchs Mills Cemetery, Honey Grove. Visit...
EAST WATERFORD, PA
Sentinel

Mary Jo Sellers

Mary Jo Sellers, 75, of Lewistown passed away Wednesday March 30, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Home Woodlawn and will be announced upon completion.
LEWISTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Post#The Ladies
Sentinel

Matthew Ross Beach

Matthew Ross Beach, 21, of Dunedin, Fla., formerly of Belleville, Pa., passed into the arms of our Lord at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Mease Dunedin Hospital, Dunedin, Fla. Matthew is survived by his loving parents, John E. (Ed) Beach and Debra A. (Shank) Beach of Dunedin, Fla, (formerly of Belleville) and his sister and brother-in-law, Nicole Ann (Beach) Hockenberry and Joshua S. Hockenberry of Lewistown, Pa. Also surviving are maternal grandparents, Ronald E. and Carol L. (Walter) Shank of Dunedin, Fla., as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved him dearly. Matthew was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rev. C. Richard Beach and Grace E. (Wittig) Beach.
BELLEVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Lena M. King

Lena M. King, 83, of 35 Whitehall St., Belleville, passed away at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home. She was born April 24, 1938, in Barrville, a daughter of the late Eli B. King Sr. and Sarah S. (Yoder) King. She is survived by: her siblings, David...
BELLEVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Max E. Corkins Jr.

Max E. Corkins Jr., 77, of Lewistown, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Greenwood Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lewistown after a courageous battle with cancer. Arrangements have been entrusted to King-Barr Funeral Home LLC, 120 Logan Street, Lewistown, and will be announced upon completion.
LEWISTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy