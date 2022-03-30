Police consolidation discussed at town hall

The final town hall by District 5 Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker Tuesday attracted only a handful of people, but the message by Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste regarding consolidation was clear.

Battiste said he has been working hard to rebuild community trust since he was hired as county police chief last year.

“We’re invested in this community,” he said. “We have built an excellent relationship with the Brunswick Police Department.”

Battiste believes it would be a bad idea to consolidate the city and county police departments despite staffing shortages for both agencies.

The city police officers have a different set of issues than their county counterparts, he said.

Battiste said county officers will continue to help city officers when needed and city officers will assist the county when needed.

Battiste said the city and county law enforcement agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office, meet regularly to discuss issues or problems.

“I know this community is strong,” he said. “We just don’t want to meet when there is a problem.”

Booker said Tuesday’s meeting was the final one he plans to host until the list of proposed SPLOST projects is released.

“Listening to the public is a major concern,” Booker said.

Glynn County Commission Chairman David O’Quinn said the joint city/county effort for drainage improvements in the College Park area has resulted in funding to resolve most, if not all, the drainage problems there.

“Anytime the city and county can work together, that’s progress,” he said. “That’s going to move the needle for that neighborhood.”