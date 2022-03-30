ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Police consolidation discussed at town hall

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 1 day ago

The final town hall by District 5 Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker Tuesday attracted only a handful of people, but the message by Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste regarding consolidation was clear.

Battiste said he has been working hard to rebuild community trust since he was hired as county police chief last year.

“We’re invested in this community,” he said. “We have built an excellent relationship with the Brunswick Police Department.”

Battiste believes it would be a bad idea to consolidate the city and county police departments despite staffing shortages for both agencies.

The city police officers have a different set of issues than their county counterparts, he said.

Battiste said county officers will continue to help city officers when needed and city officers will assist the county when needed.

Battiste said the city and county law enforcement agencies, including the Sheriff’s Office, meet regularly to discuss issues or problems.

“I know this community is strong,” he said. “We just don’t want to meet when there is a problem.”

Booker said Tuesday’s meeting was the final one he plans to host until the list of proposed SPLOST projects is released.

“Listening to the public is a major concern,” Booker said.

Glynn County Commission Chairman David O’Quinn said the joint city/county effort for drainage improvements in the College Park area has resulted in funding to resolve most, if not all, the drainage problems there.

“Anytime the city and county can work together, that’s progress,” he said. “That’s going to move the needle for that neighborhood.”

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged and arrested after a baby was discovered to be injured and is currently in critical condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On March 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with...
VALDOSTA, GA
WJBF

Missing Georgia teenager found with man in Northumberland County

SUNBURY, Northumberland County (WBRE/WYOU) — A missing teenager from Georgia was found with a man in Northumberland County. According to a release from Sunbury police, 22-year-old Christian Eugene Music Jackman, whose last registered address was in Orange Park, Florida, was found in Sunbury with an unnamed 17-year-old who had been reported missing from Georgia. Police […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Crime & Safety
Glynn County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
College Park, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
abc27 News

Harrisburg woman holds town halls on gun violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg woman is holding town halls around the city. trying to tackle gun violence. After a string of shootings. abc27 spoke to her about her mission. Lavet Henderson held her first town hall in Uptown Harrisburg in February. She said hearing the community’s stories convinced her to expand the conversation, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
cbs19news

Town hall on emergency and affordable housing in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Human Rights Commission will be holding a virtual town hall this week to talk about housing access and more. According to a release, the meeting will take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom. It will be focused on emergency housing access and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Police Departments#The Sheriff S Office#Splost#Glynn County Commission
WALB 10

Thomasville man arrested on several drug charges

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County man was arrested on several drug charges Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice agents conducted a search warrant in the 1100 block of North Stevens Street. Macon Mango...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WJTV 12

Town hall to focus on mental health

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Hinds Behavioral Health Services will host I Am “Mental Health” Fair and Town Hall on Saturday, March 26. The event will be held at the Hinds Behavioral Health Services parking lot and conference area from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy free health screenings, […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WALB 10

1 injured in Tuesday night Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a late Tuesday night shooting in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened in the 1400 block of South Carolina Avenue, shortly before 10:30 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old was shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial...
ALBANY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

Student found with unloaded gun at Lowndes Middle School

Lowndes County Schools released a statement Thursday morning regarding a student that was found on the Lowndes Middle School campus with an unloaded gun. "At no point was the safety of our campus in jeopardy. On-campus law enforcement reacted promptly along with district office personnel. The safety of our students and staff is always our number one priority and our school day will continue as normal,"said Assistant Superintendent of Student Services with Lowndes County Schools Sandra Wilcher.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Ocean City Today

County pinpoints sports complex site

Public hearing on property purchase set to take place at Decatur High on April 19. At long last, Worcester County is zeroing in on a property to purchase as a site for a sports complex, a project county officials hope will bring a new and steady revenue stream and economic boon to the community.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
The Lima News

Accolades flow for fallen Bluffton police officer

BLUFFTON — Accolades poured in locally and from the highest levels of state government Thursday for Dominic Francis, the Bluffton police officer who died in the line of duty while attempting to halt a speeding vehicle. Francis, 42, was a nine-year veteran of the Bluffton Police Department, including six...
BLUFFTON, OH
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
2K+
Followers
149
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy