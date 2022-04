Bob Barnes, who has been cycling to all 50 state capitals in the span of a year, said he reached a "pivotal" place in his cross-country trip when he arrived in Florida. While Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, New York, was only in Florida for a few days, his brief visit to the state marked the end of his second "switchback" of the United States and the beginning of his final leg of the journey.

