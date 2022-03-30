ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Police say man and woman threatened potential witnesses

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 1 day ago

Brunswick police arrested a man and a woman before dawn Sunday, both of whom allegedly tried to intimidate potential witnesses to the murder last June of a 29-year-old mother of three in broad daylight on a city street.

Police arrested Markheall Charles Johnson, 42, and Josita Nahmee Stewart, 35, charging each with influencing a witness. The two were booked into the Glynn County Detention Center at 1:53 a.m Sunday, jail records show.

Stewart is from Orlando, and Johnson’s booking information indicates an address in Glynn County.

Another woman was arrested last week by authorities in Ocala on similar charges, Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said. The woman is being held by authorities in Marion County, Fla., but Brunswick police did not release her name Tuesday.

All three suspects allegedly interfered with the Brunswick Police Department’s investigation into the shooting death of 29-year-old Shannon Riley on June 24, 2021, police said.

Earlier this month, authorities arrested two men in connection with the murder of Riley, who was shot three times in the 1300 block of Mansfield Street. Riley died of her wounds at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital.

Chequerdo Foy, 20, was arrested March 8 in Orlando by the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was subsequently transferred to the Glynn County jail, where he is charged with murder/party to a crime and robbery/party to a crime.

Aquayl Foy, 18, is being held in the Marion County, Fla., jail as an out-of-state fugitive. He awaits extradition to Glynn County on charges of murder and armed robbery.

The Foys are cousins, Smith said.

Police said Aquayl Foy shot Riley three times, then jumped into a 2016 Honda driven by Chequerdo Foy.

Police had offered rewards of $3,000 for information leading to an arrest in the weeks following the murder, but there were no arrests until this month. Police named Chequerdo Foy as a person of interest early on in the investigation and sought the public’s help in locating him.

Shortly after Chequerdo Foy’s arrest, Brunswick police said Johnson and Stewart allegedly assaulted several potential witnesses in an incident that occurred outside of Glynn County.

City police detectives had been seeking Johnson and Stewart when they learned early Sunday that both could be found at a residence near H and Norwich streets, according to a report. Brunswick patrol officers responded, arresting both suspects without incident, the report shows.

A former jail guard in Chatham County, Riley moved from Savannah to Brunswick with her three children for a fresh start, family members said. The single mother worked at a local call center.

The investigation into Riley’s murder remains ongoing and more arrests related to the case are likely, Smith said. Maintaining the public’s trust during important cases such as this is paramount to police investigators, Smith said. That is why police are committed to pursuing all who unlawfully interfere with the process, she said.

“When you have outside influences getting involved, it makes the investigation process that much more difficult,” Smith said. “We want to protect the trust and rapport we have developed with the public.

“This is a warning to others: Do not impede the flow of any investigation by threats or harassment. It won’t be tolerated.”

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Crime & Safety
Glynn County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Shine My Crown

New Bill Proposed in Response to Death of Black Women Who Died While on a Date With a White Man

Bridgeport lawmakers have proposed a new bill in response to the deaths of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls last December. Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls, both Black women who were living in Bridgeport, Connecticut, died in seemingly suspicious circumstances. Neither deaths were treated as such by law enforcement. The cases have sparked outrage across the country.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Shooting#Murder#Fugitive#Brunswick Police Capt
truecrimedaily

Former Navy officer pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old daughter who was reportedly caged, tortured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TCD) -- A former officer in the Navy pleaded guilty this week to charges relating to the death of her 5-year-old daughter, who was found buried in Alabama. The State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida announced Thursday, Match 3, that Brianna Williams entered the plea for second-degree murder. She could face life in prison in the Florida State Prison system, but the minimum is 20 years.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCJB

UPDATE: Lake Butler man who shot 3 people is now a nationwide manhunt

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the search for the man deputies say shot three people in Lake Butler is now a nationwide manhunt. Union County Sheriff’s Deputies say The US Marshals Fugitive Unit is joining the search for 56-year old Anthony George. Investigators have warrants for George allowing for his arrest and extradition from anywhere in the country.
LAKE BUTLER, FL
WCTV

Valdosta baby in critical condition, 2 arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects have been charged and arrested after a baby was discovered to be injured and is currently in critical condition, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). On March 18, around 12:40 p.m., officers and detectives responded to the Hilton Garden Inn, after employees with...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
2K+
Followers
149
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy