A good mix of experience and youth is being counted on this year to drive the Thompson Falls track and field teams throughout the 2022 season. Among those are six state caliber performers from last year’s Blue Hawks teams, led by senior distance ace Will Hyatt who recently grabbed a pair of wins in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs at last weekend’s Eureka Invitational.

THOMPSON FALLS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO