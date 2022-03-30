Longview soccer beats Red Oak 2-1 in overtime

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — For the second playoff match in a row, the Longview Lobos boys’ soccer team needed to play in overtime, and for the second match in a row, the Lobos came out on top.

On Friday night, the Lobos were tied with Red Oak 1-1 and were able to score in the 2nd overtime period to win 2-1.

Longview will now get ready to face Highland Park in the third round.

