ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Longview soccer beats Red Oak 2-1 in overtime

By Garrett Sanders
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxziT_0etlZUOu00

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — For the second playoff match in a row, the Longview Lobos boys’ soccer team needed to play in overtime, and for the second match in a row, the Lobos came out on top.

On Friday night, the Lobos were tied with Red Oak 1-1 and were able to score in the 2nd overtime period to win 2-1.

Longview will now get ready to face Highland Park in the third round.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News

9K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow KETK / FOX51 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FOX 16 News

WATCH: Arkansas players give update on spring practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas football team returned to the practice field on Tuesday. “As you all know, this is the SEC, this is Arkansas. We kind of pride ourselves on a tough style of football. At the end of the day, it’s all love on both sides, but we’re just trying to compete,” […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Athens, TX
City
Highland Park, TX
KTRE

SFA bowling squad earns at-large bid in NCAA national tournament

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA bowling team was all smiles Wednesday afternoon when they learned they had earned an at-large bid into the NCAA national tournament. “You are worried about getting in,” coach Amber Lemke said. “It is so competitive to get in so once you are in there is a sense of relief that now you have something to work for and play for.”
NACOGDOCHES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Red Oak 2 1#The Longview Lobos#Red Oak 1 1
KLTV

TJC’s Trenia Tillis-Hoard named NJCAA Coach of Year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fresh off her first national championship, TJC Apache Ladies Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard was named the NJCAA women’s coach of the year. Wrapping up her 22nd season as the Apache Ladies coach, she’s the first African-American female coach to win a national title at the NJCAA level.
TYLER, TX
Laredo Morning Times

LBJ beats Chiefs, wind in Area Round

No Laredo team came into this postseason with more confidence in its squad than LBJ. With goal scoring and defensive talent up and down the lineup, it was an arsenal just waiting to be unleashed. It has so much talent, in fact, that even when the Wolves won the district championship, they were still criticized for not living up to their potential at the end of the season. They did just enough to do that, and on Tuesday, just enough won them an Area Championship with a nail-biting 2-1 victory over Donna North after a game that...
LAREDO, TX
KLFY News 10

Shutdown Performance by Softball’s Sam Landry Leads to Sun Belt Honor

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Softball freshman pitcher Sam Landry tossed 10 scoreless innings against UT Arlington – and struck out 18 batters – steering the Ragin’ Cajuns to their first Sun Belt Conference series sweep of the 2022 season. Those efforts landed her Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week honors, the conference office announced on Tuesday (March 29, 2022). Landry […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy