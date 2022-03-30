ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Whitehouse soccer is moving on after beating Forney 3-1

By Garrett Sanders
KETK / FOX51 News
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — The Whitehouse Wildcats playoff run is still rolling, after beating Forney 3-1 in the area round in Athens Tuesday night.

Now the Cats will get ready to take on Mount Pleasant in the third round.

