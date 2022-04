I've spent most of my life storing white wines and rosés in the fridge and letting the reds hang out on the bar cart or kitchen counter. I'm guessing you probably do the same because...well, I think that's just what people do? But if you're ready to feel like a real grown-up, I've got two words for you: wine coolers. Also called wine fridges, they keep your wines at the *perfect* temperature. If you value your quality vino time, it's absolutely worth buying a wine cooler. In case you didn't know, the temperature of your wine can really impact how it tastes. Storing your bottles at the right temp ensures that you're getting the best tasting experience when it's finally time to pour yourself a glass at the end of a long day.

DRINKS ・ 16 DAYS AGO