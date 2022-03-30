ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Jeff Koons To Take His First Shot At NFTs: Aim For The Moon (And Remain There)

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt isn’t all that surprising that big-named artists, such as Jeff Koons, are dipping their toes into the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. After all, if a single jpeg can sell for US$69 million, who wouldn’t want a slice of that?. Koons’ debut metaverse venture will be a...

designtaxi.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

The World’s Most Expensive Living Artist Is Doing NFTs — No One Should Be Surprised

Click here to read the full article. Early Tuesday morning, mega-artist Jeff Koons announced that he would be launching his first-ever NFT collection, titled “Moon Phases.” For anyone with a passing knowledge of his work, there was little surprise. The NFTs will be linked to sculptures landed on the moon in a fully automized mission orchestrated by the private aero-space company Intuitive Machines. While we don’t yet know the design of either, Koons’ style would seem to lend itself easily to NFTs. After all, Koons was a pioneer of creating work that blurs the line between art piece and collectible. Consider Koons’...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Mira Calix Cause of Death Mysterious: Complex Electronic Musician Dead

Mira Calix, a musician, popularly known for her electronic music, complex and highly-imaginative songs, has passed away. According to The Guardian, her record label, Warp Records, confirmed the producer's death. However, they did not disclose the cause of her death and her age. The label took to social media to...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Koons
ARTnews

Picabia Sells for Record $11 M., Garden Statue IDed as $10.5 M. Canova, and More: Morning Links for March 17, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. A 1929 painting by Francis Picabia that dealer Léonce Rosenberg commissioned for his Paris abode went for €10 million (about $11 million) during a sale of Surrealist art at Sotheby’s in the French capital city, setting a record for the artist at auction, the AFP reports. The wily artist’s previous auction best was about $8.8 million. The entire sale hauled in some €33 million (about $36.4 million). Meanwhile, experts have determined that a sculpture of a reclining woman that traded 20 years ago for a modest £5,200 at...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

This Picasso Sculpture Being Deaccessioned by the Met Could Fetch $30 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art. According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value carries an estimate upon...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

$30 M. White Diamond Heads to Christie’s, New M+ Chairman Named, and More: Morning Links for March 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AS THE WAR IN UKRAINE ENTERS ITS SECOND MONTH, more than 20 French museums sent material—like crates and fire extinguishers—to institutions in the country to aid them in protecting their collections, the Art Newspaper reports. Bloomberg took a look at those extensive efforts to save culture from destruction. In Poland, Bloomberg also reports, volunteers are using a paper partition system developed by Shigeru Ban to create shelters for arriving refugees. Ukrainian artists are making art in response to the conflict, the Financial Times reports. And in Tomsk, Russia, the Washington Post reports, a man named Stanislav Karmakskikh was arrested for holding a poster showing Vasily Vereshchagin’s 1871...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Nft
ARTnews

Christie’s Nabs Former Sotheby’s Old Masters Specialist as Category Sees Comeback

Click here to read the full article. Several months after announcing his departure from Sotheby’s in May, Andrew Fletcher has been appointed as Christie’s global head of the house’s Old Masters department. He will be based in London. “After 20 years there, it was time for something new,” Fletcher told ARTnews. Fletcher joins Christie’s after nearly two decades at Sotheby’s, where he most recently served as head of the Old Masters painting department in Europe. During his tenure there, he also helped develop the Old Masters market in Asia. Amid the disruption to the market brought by the pandemic, Fletcher spearheaded a London...
BUSINESS
ARTnews

British Museum to Drop Sackler Name, Joining a Succession of Museums

Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries. The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern. The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement. Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Nasser Alzayani Wins Louvre Abu Dhabi’s $50,000 Richard Mille Art Prize

Click here to read the full article. The Louvre Abu Dhabi has named Bahraini American artist Nasser Alzayani as the winner of its inaugural Richard Mille Art Prize, which carries a $50,000 cash award. Rather than keeping the money all to himself, however, he is planning to share it equally among himself and the six shortlisted artists. The seven artists, drawn from a regional open call, currently have work on display in the first entry in the museum’s new exhibition series “Art Here.” Launched in 2021 in partnership with the watch brand Richard Mille, the annual showcase will feature emerging artists,...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Science
BBC

Henry Moore sculpture Mother And Child sells for £400,000

A sculpture by pioneering Yorkshire artist Henry Moore has sold at auction for eight times its top estimate. The lead sculpture, titled Mother And Child, is considered "extremely rare" as it is a material the sculptor used only for a short period in the 1930s, Dreweatts auctioneers said. The piece...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Christie's To Auction fRiENDSiES NFT Collection by FriendsWithYou

Christie’s has officially announced fRiENDSiES by FriendsWithYou, the first time the auction will offer its collectors an opportunity to collaborate directly with the NFT creators on the design, mint and build of the hybrid pieces. In December 2021, Christie’s first collaborated with OpenSea to sell its first fRiENDSiE, which...
ECONOMY
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
ASTRONOMY
yankodesign.com

Cecilia Levy’s Paper Art and Sculptures take you back in nostalgia

Paper art is definitely becoming more appealing these days. In recent months, we showed you some of the most interesting paper creations shared by different artists. And no, we’re not stopping anytime soon. Using paper as the primary medium proves the innate creativity of a person. One doesn’t have...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy