Highlights: Gage McCrystal continued his hot hitting by going 3 for 4 with two RBIS, and Desean Rogers also went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Blue Devils. Jalen Hairston homered and drove in two runs, and Dylan Deleo doubled twice with an RBI and two runs scored. Roberto Odor-Zambrano went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. For Auburndale, Giovanny Mendez went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Eron Threlkeld went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO