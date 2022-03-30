ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Oprah a spiritual leader?

By Kelsey Dallas
 1 day ago
This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Last week, Deseret News and The Marist Poll released their first “Faith in America” survey, which explored religion’s evolving role in American life. So far, I’ve used the...

Washington Post

Why the decline in church attendance won’t end here

I remember sitting in the lunchroom back in high school when two girls began to argue and fight. It started with a sucker punch and then quickly escalated to hair pulling, kicking and body slams. The girls were fighting over a boy named Tony. But Tony was nowhere to be found. He didn’t show up to break them apart or ease the situation.
RELIGION
Daily Leader

Pastoral Perspective: 'Personal' relationship with Jesus Christ is special but not private

It is popular to think that one’s relationship with Christ is personal, yet clarification is needed as to what this means. Personal often carries with it the connotation of a private and/or unique relationship that excludes others. Thus, to an inquiry about a delicate topic, someone might reply that it is “none of your business” on the grounds that it is personal.
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.13:3-4; quote by Marcus Aurelius

For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same: For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil.
RELIGION
Oprah
Jesus Christ
SFGate

‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ Executive Producer on How the Famous Church Became a ‘Cultural Phenomenon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hillsong is best known as the international church that has attracted a flock of A-list attendees, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Kevin Durant, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner. When Dan Johnstone first approached making a documentary about the church — the three-part Discovery Plus docuseries “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” — however, his interest was far more wide-ranging.
RELIGION
#Organized Religion#Freedom Of Religion#The Marist Poll#Americans#Post Christian#Republicans#Democrats#Independents
WLTX.com

Hillsong Church co-founder resigns following complaints of inappropriate behavior

SYDNEY, NSW — Hillsong Church's co-founder Brian Houston is resigning from his role as global senior pastor, the church announced Wednesday. Last week, the megachurch said an internal probe into allegations of inappropriate behavior revealed that Houston "breached the Hillsong Pastor's Code of Conduct." "We understand there will be...
WORLD
Deseret News

What the pandemic has done to churches

This article was first published in the State of Faith newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Monday night. Two years after COVID-19 reached the United States, many churches are taking tentative steps toward restoring their pre-pandemic routines. One of my friends told me her church...
RELIGION
United States Navy
Society
Religion
Lake Charles American Press

Daughter of German Holocaust survivors to present Passover Seder

Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday and his birth in December. While most are familiar with the Exodus from Egypt and the Israelites’ final meal, Passover is not typically observed with the same fervor. It’s not associated with a federal holiday. Seder,. the Passover...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
SFGate

Famed Pastor Resigns From Megachurch Amid 'Inappropriate' Behavior

Hillsong Church became an internationally known megachurch after capturing the support and attendance of big time celebrities like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez and Chris Pratt. The church has, however, found itself in the wake of many scandals and accusations, and the latest news is no exception. Hillsong announced...
RELIGION
ARTnews

$30 M. White Diamond Heads to Christie’s, New M+ Chairman Named, and More: Morning Links for March 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AS THE WAR IN UKRAINE ENTERS ITS SECOND MONTH, more than 20 French museums sent material—like crates and fire extinguishers—to institutions in the country to aid them in protecting their collections, the Art Newspaper reports. Bloomberg took a look at those extensive efforts to save culture from destruction. In Poland, Bloomberg also reports, volunteers are using a paper partition system developed by Shigeru Ban to create shelters for arriving refugees. Ukrainian artists are making art in response to the conflict, the Financial Times reports. And in Tomsk, Russia, the Washington Post reports, a man named Stanislav Karmakskikh was arrested for holding a poster showing Vasily Vereshchagin’s 1871...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Deseret News

The Washington D.C. Temple site’s history is as American as the capital city itself

He designer of Radio City Music Hall and the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, a building praised by Frank Lloyd Wright as a once-in-a-century architectural achievement, received a curious invitation. In 1968, a member of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints approached Edward D. Stone about potentially designing the church’s soon-to-be-built Washington D.C. Temple.
RELIGION
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

British Museum removes Sackler family name from galleries

The British Museum has become the latest cultural organisation to remove the Sackler family name from galleries and rooms they have supported. George Osborne, the museum’s chair, announced the move on Twitter, saying: “We’re moving into a new era, presenting our great collection in different ways for new audiences.”
MUSEUMS
