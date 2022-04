SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse graduate student Sam Swart, senior Meaghan Tyrrell and junior Emma Tyrrell are among the 12 players named to USA Lacrosse’s women’s roster that will represent the United States at The World Games 2022. The lacrosse competition will use the new high-intensity Sixes discipline developed by World Lacrosse for events such as The World Games.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO