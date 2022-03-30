Why is there a 500 character limit?

Former President Donald Trump sued former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Thursday because, according to him, she wrongly linked him to Russia’s Trump-friendly election interference during his run against Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Earlier in the week, Clinton announced she’d tested positive for Covid. Laughing can be painful during a respiratory illness, but one could guess she’d gladly bear it for this joke of a lawsuit. The Washington Post reports that her spokesperson, Nick Merrill, responded to Trump’s suit in a statement that was a single word long: “Nonsense.”
