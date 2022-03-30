ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Report: Great white shark killed California bodyboarder

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lh3bS_0etlUZHO00

A bodyboarder was attacked by a great white shark in central California on Christmas Eve and died within minutes, official reports have concluded.

Tomas Abraham Butterfield, 42, was bitten in the head, chest and shoulder in the Morro Bay attack and died from “complications of multiple penetrating blunt force traumatic injuries,” according to a coroner's report, The Tribune of San Luis Obispo County reported Tuesday.

A piece of what appeared to be a shark's tooth was found on his body, the Tribune said, citing a report by a sheriff's detective that was among documents released to the paper under a public records request.

The size or age of the shark wasn’t estimated, but the radius of one bite mark was as large as 16 inches (40.64 centimeters), according to the detective's report.

Butterfield was attacked on Dec. 24 while bodyboarding just north of Morro Rock. The Sacramento man had been visiting his mother and brother for the holidays.

Butterfield was pulled from the waves after a surfer saw him face down in the water, still tethered to his bodyboard. He died at the scene.

In the coroner's report, a pathologist noted that Butterfield had a fractured skull, crushed ribs and other injuries, including to the inferior vena cava, a large vein that carries blood from the torso and lower body to the heart.

Dr. Joye Carter said Butterfield died within minutes.

A DNA sample taken during the autopsy confirmed that the injuries were from a great white shark, according to Mike Harris of California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which assisted in the investigation.

It wasn't clear whether the shark attacked just once or made several lunges.

Morro Bay is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Los Angeles .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Bodyboarding#Central California#Accident#Tribune
Sand Hills Express

Tourist killed by shark in popular snorkeling spot

An Italian tourist died Friday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Colombia’s San Andres island in the Caribbean Sea, local media reported. The 56-year-old man, identified by Colombian press as Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, was swimming near a cliff when he was bitten by the shark.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

576K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy