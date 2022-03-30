ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Mayfield girls impacted by tornado receive free prom dresses

By Nate Hankins
wpsdlocal6.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMAYFIELD, KY — The prom is an important night for most high school students. Now,...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Mayfield, KY
Mayfield, KY
Education
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
WLKY.com

2 men capture 95-pound catfish on the Ohio River in Kentucky

AUGUSTA, Ky. — Two men have just caught the largest trophy fish in their lives straight out of the Ohio River here in Kentucky. According to the Augusta County Historic District, the two men — Terry and Michael — had to get another angler to help them and provide a scale that was capable of weighing the fish.
AUGUSTA, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dresses#Tornado#The Prom#Highschool#Mayfield High School
CBS Boston

Student Opens Free Prom Dress Shop Inside North Attleboro High School

NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Like many high schoolers, Hannah Schmidt can’t wait for prom. “I’m really excited to go. I just asked one of my friends to go,” Hannah said. As she started shopping for the May dance, the North Attleboro High School junior thought about her classmates, specifically, those who might have trouble affording a dress. “No one should have to go out and spend $400 to $600 on a dress and we’re only going to wear them one time,” she said. “Why not donate them?” Hannah Schmidt (WBZ-TV) She put the wheels in motion to open a dress shop at the school. “She...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WJHL

Kingsport Prom Dress Drive to be held Friday and Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – All high school or middle school students in the Tri-Cities are invited to come check out dresses at the third annual Prom Dress Drive in Kingsport. While it’s the third year of the event, this year will be bigger than ever since many proms were affected by COVID-19 over the past […]
KINGSPORT, TN
CBS19

Suddenlink to host 'Say Yes to the Prom' dress event this Saturday

TYLER, Texas — Suddenlink will host a 'Say Yes to the Prom' event this Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their local store on 4949 South Broadway. Suddenlink has partnered with TLC, Macy's, and Discovery, Inc. to provide students with a mirror experience of TLC's hit show, 'Say Yes to the Dress.'
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy