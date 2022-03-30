Mayfield girls impacted by tornado receive free prom dresses

NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Like many high schoolers, Hannah Schmidt can’t wait for prom. “I’m really excited to go. I just asked one of my friends to go,” Hannah said. As she started shopping for the May dance, the North Attleboro High School junior thought about her classmates, specifically, those who might have trouble affording a dress. “No one should have to go out and spend $400 to $600 on a dress and we’re only going to wear them one time,” she said. “Why not donate them?” Hannah Schmidt (WBZ-TV) She put the wheels in motion to open a dress shop at the school. “She...

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO