Dallas, TX

Dallas Symphony Announces Cast Change for ‘Eugene Onegin’

By Francisco Salazar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Symphony has announced a cast change for its upcoming performances of “Eugene Onegin.”. The company noted that Melody Wilson will sing the role...

Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’

The Metropolitan Opera has announced a cast change for its final performance of Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company noted that the role of the Composer will be sung by Olivia Vote replacing Isabel Leonard. Vote joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera in the 2018-19 season for...
THEATER & DANCE
onedetroitpbs.org

Season of Change: Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra Searches for New Musical Director

The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra has grown and increased its outreach over the last decade to include beautiful performances at the University of Michigan’s Hill Auditorium and pop-up concerts at local farmers markets across metro Detroit, but as it searches for the symphony’s new musical director, the organization had to do some soul searching, Sarah Calderini, the new executive director of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra said.
DETROIT, MI
operawire.com

Opernhaus Zurich Announces Cast Change for ‘Il Pirata’

(Credit: Elena Sikorskaya) The Opernhaus Zurich has announced cast change for “Il Pirata.”. The company noted that Irina Lungu will sing the role of Imogene, who will be stepping into concert performances for Albina Shagimuratova. Lungu will make her role debut, and will mark her third Bellini role following...
THEATER & DANCE
musictimes.com

Mira Calix Cause of Death Mysterious: Complex Electronic Musician Dead

Mira Calix, a musician, popularly known for her electronic music, complex and highly-imaginative songs, has passed away. According to The Guardian, her record label, Warp Records, confirmed the producer's death. However, they did not disclose the cause of her death and her age. The label took to social media to...
MUSIC
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
operawire.com

Anthony Roth Costanzo Headlines Death by Classical’s 2022 Season

Death of Classical has announced its 2022 season. For the purposes of this article, the focus will be soley on operatic performances. The company will present Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Mass for the Endangered,” “a celebration of—and an elegy for—the natural world; a prayer for endangered species and the imperiled environments in which they live.” The work will feature the vocal ensemble Gallicantus and instrumentalists from the Decoda Ensemble.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Staatsoper Hamburg Announces Cast Change for ‘Luisa Miller’

The Staatsoper Hamburg has announced a cast change for its revival of Verdi’s “Luisa Miller.”. The company noted that in performances on March 27 and 31, Charles Castronovo will take over the role of Rodolfo for Joseph Calleja. Calleja took to social media and said that due to...
THEATER & DANCE
Times Daily

Fleming returns to Met in new opera based on 'The Hours'

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been nearly five years since Renee Fleming sang her last Metropolitan Opera performance of Richard Strauss’s “Der Rosenkavalier,” a work that culminates in a sublime trio for women’s voices. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Guildhall School of Music and Drama Announces Summer 2022 Events Season

London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama has announced a full slate of summer events replete with concerts, drama, opera, and more. For this article, only vocal events and performances are listed. To see the complete lineup, visit Guildhall School’s website. Voiceworks: Contemporary Collaboration will feature Artist in...
EDUCATION
American Songwriter

Lani Hall Talks Miracle Life Story, Husband Herb Alpert and New LP ‘Seasons Of Love’

It was a miracle. That’s how Grammy Award-winning musician Lani Hall describes it. Hall, who remembers singing songs from the radio in the backseat of her dad’s car at two years old, absorbing them, learning them, would later begin to sing them in her bedroom. They were mostly jazz standards at the time. And doing so was a transforming experience. While she never thought she would become a professional singer, she couldn’t get enough music. But at the same time, Hall kept it all a secret. Until one day. When she was in her late teens, a friend who worked at a nightclub came by her house unexpectedly and heard her singing through her bedroom door. From that chance encounter, a career blossomed. And today that career includes Hall’s forthcoming tender album, Seasons of Love, which is set to release on April 22—her first solo LP in nearly 25 years.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Joyce DiDonato & John Nelson to Perform & Record ‘Roméo et Juliette’

Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato and conductor John Nelson will continue their Berlioz series with performances of “Roméo et Juliette” in Strasbourg and Paris. The tour of the work will kick off in Strasboug on June 7 and 8 followed by a performance at the Philharmonie de Paris on June 10, 2022. Nelson will conduct the Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg.
MUSIC
operawire.com

La Monnaie Announces Cast Change for ‘Il Trittico’ Premiere

La Monnaie in Brussels has announced a cast change for its premiere of “Il Trittico.”. The company noted that Lianna Haroutounian will sing “Il Tabarro” and “Suor Angelica” stepping in for Corinne Winters, who has tested positive for COVID-19. Winters also took to social media...
MOVIES
operawire.com

Blackwater Valley Opera Festival Announces 2022 Season

The Blackwater Valley Opera Festival has announced its 2022 season, which will take place between May 31 and June 6. The festival kicks off with “Orfeo ed Euridice” starring Kelli-Ann Masterson, Meili Li, and Aoife Gibney. David Bolger directs and Peter Whelan conducts. Performance Dates: June 1-5, 2022.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera Identifies Heckler & Bans Him From Future Performances

(Credit: Marty Sohl / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera has identified the heckler who interrupted a performance of “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. According to Classic FM who received a statement from the Metropolitan Opera, “The Met has identified the rogue audience member, who quickly exited the theatre after his outburst, since he will not be allowed to attend future performances. There have been no other recent incidents of this nature.”
THEATER & DANCE

