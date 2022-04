Future allergy seasons will start more than a month earlier and be far more intense because of the climate crisis, new research shows. The study, published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications, found by the end of the century, pollen season could begin as much as 40 days earlier than it has in recent decades in the US because of global warming. Researchers also found annual pollen counts could climb by up to 250%.

