A showdown is coming to Netflix this June with the premiere of The Umbrella Academy Season 3. But when is the new season of the hit series dropping? Finally, we know the answer to that question: The Umbrella Academy Season 3 premieres June 22, 2022, as just revealed at the show’s South by Southwest (SXSW) panel. Can I state that same info five more ways? Sure, but I’m not going to, you already got the info you needed. In the brief tease released, we can see the follow-up to the cliffhanger from Season 2, as the members of the Umbrella Academy — now,...

TV SERIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO