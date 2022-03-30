ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Athens Recycling Center Closing

WAAY-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 40-year-old recycling center is closing its...

www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

Strafford County Warming Center to Close for Season

As the calendar turns to spring, the Warming Center of Strafford County will close on April 1. The center provided shelter to more homeless individuals this winter, as those staying at the Willand Pond homeless encampment on the Somersworth/Dover border were told to leave in November. The owner of the...
KTAL

Natchitoches rec center closed due to black mold

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The MLK Recreation Center in Natchitoches will be closed starting Tuesday due to the presence of Stachybotrys (black mold) in certain locations in the building. According to a statement released Monday afternoon by the City of Natchitoches, the building will remain closed until remediation is...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, AL
Athens, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

City of Griffin recycling center catches fire

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A recycling center in Griffin suffered major damage on Monday after it caught fire. City officials say the regional center, located at 1515 Industrial Drive, was on fire Monday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A transfer station was open in...
GRIFFIN, GA
sfbayca.com

Tenderloin Linkage Center temporarily closes for improvements

San Francisco city officials said the Tenderloin Linkage Center is temporarily closed Friday as crews makes improvements aimed at not only enhancing the experience for guests but also providing them with more privacy. The center located at 1178 Market St. opened in mid-January under Mayor London Breed’s 90-day emergency declaration...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Henrico Citizen

Ashe Center vaccination site to close March 25

Following months of low COVID-19 vaccine demand, the community vaccination center at Arthur Ashe in Richmond will close March 25, Richmond and Henrico Health District officials announced March 16. The center has been operated throubygh Virginia Department of Health contractor Ashbritt-IEM, which has given nearly 26,000 vaccination doses at the...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
Anniston Star

Fire fought near shopping center

Anniston firefighters responded to a woods fire during the latter half of Tuesday afternoon on the land behind and north of Anniston Commons shopping center on Alabama 21. Above, Anniston fireman Seth McAllister helps contain the low blaze in a stand of trees.
ANNISTON, AL
Sourcing Journal

Eastman Closing in on Molecular Recycling Facility Site

Click here to read the full article. Eastman said this is a key step in its plan to invest up to $1 billion to build the largest material-to-material molecular recycling plant. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFashion for Good Selects 8 for 2022 Global Innovation ProgramStudy Shows Naia Fibers Disintegrate, Biodegrade in Ocean Within MonthsClosing the Loop on Fashion Waste with Molecular RecyclingBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy