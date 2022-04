A bill proposed in the Missouri statehouse has been criticised for possibly criminalising using drugs to treat ectopic pregnancies, which aren’t viable and could threaten a woman’s life. Ectopic pregnancies take place when an egg is fertilized outside of the uterus, such as in the fallopian tube. In North America, 19.7 out of every 1,000 pregnancies are ectopic, according to a study by American Family Physician. It’s the top cause of maternal mortality in the initial trimester. If the condition isn’t treated, it can lead to the rupture of internal tissue and significant bleeding. The president of the American...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO