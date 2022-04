Sandra L. Lenker, 79, of 313 Spring Street, Lewistown, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 28, 1942 in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Leonard C. Harvey, Jr. and Mae I. (Schell) Harvey. She was united in marriage to Robert L. “Bob” Lenker. He preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 2005.

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO