HERMISTON — Music, food and prizes were all part of an immigrant business owner’s celebration of success Friday, March 25, at City Auto Sales, Hermiston. Hundreds of balloons adorning the new building at 80857 N. Highway 395 for the opening of the business at its new location. There was a DJ, two food trucks and tables of pastries at the dealership.Some of the cookies had the name and logo of the business on them in icing. There were games and a large pile of prizes.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO