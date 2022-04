By the time Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey brought Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to tears yesterday, the Supreme Court nominee had been answering questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee for more than 20 hours over two days. She had, by nearly all accounts, handled herself fine, alternately deflecting or batting away Republican attempts to portray her as a soft-on-crime judge who coddled pedophiles and supported the indoctrination of America’s schoolchildren. Her confirmation, which is a sure bet so long as the Democratic caucus sticks together to vote for her, was in no more doubt than when the hearings began, but Booker could sense something turning sour.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO