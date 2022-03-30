Investigation underway after police officer opens fire in Historic South-Central

Authorities are investigating a police shooting that happened Tuesday night in Historic South-Central.

At around 7 p.m., Los Angeles police officers responded to the area of E. Martin Luther King Jr. and Avalon boulevards for a report of a man with a gun.

Details are limited at this time, but LAPD officials confirmed that a responding officer fired their weapon during the incident.

At least one person was transported to the hospital. That person’s condition is unclear at this time.

