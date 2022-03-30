ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Investigation underway after police officer opens fire in Historic South-Central

By with additional reporting by Elizabeth Chapman, Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLvjm_0etlPMEE00

Authorities are investigating a police shooting that happened Tuesday night in Historic South-Central.

At around 7 p.m., Los Angeles police officers responded to the area of E. Martin Luther King Jr. and Avalon boulevards for a report of a man with a gun.

Details are limited at this time, but LAPD officials confirmed that a responding officer fired their weapon during the incident.

At least one person was transported to the hospital. That person’s condition is unclear at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

