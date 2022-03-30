ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Risk of cyberwarfare

wpsdlocal6.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"It could be everything from fuel, food, water...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberwarfare#Russian#Cyberscout
The Independent

Stagflation: are your savings at risk?

Rising energy prices have reignited fears of ‘stagflation’ – an environment of high inflation, increasing unemployment and slowing economic growth.Spiralling energy costs have been making life hard for millions of families, with official figures revealing inflation running at 5.5 per cent. It’s now feared these hikes could put businesses under such severe pressure that we see a return to the gloomy stagflation of the 1970s.But what would this mean for savers and investors – and what do the financial experts suggest will help counter its effects within portfolios?Real threatVictoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor (ii), said there were...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
Russia
The Independent

Facebook hired company to spread negative stories about TikTok, report says

Facebook has been paying a right-wing consulting firm to discredit TikTok, a new report says.According to The Washington Post, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, hired a firm called Targeted Victory to get negative articles and letters about the Chinese app published in major newspapers.Originally a consulting group for Republican campaigns, Targeted Victory reportedly told its employees to “get the message out that while Meta is the current punching bag, TikTok is the real threat especially as a foreign owned app that is #1 in sharing data that young teens are using,” according to emails obtained by the Post.This is a breaking news story. More to follow
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CBS News

Fallout from exclusive report on gap in Trump's January 6 phone log

CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Mola Lenghi to discuss his recent interview with Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, about the gap in Trump's phone log that day.
POTUS
TMZ.com

Facebook Paying Republican Consulting Firm to Smear Rival TikTok

Facebook is determined to beat out its biggest rival, TikTok ... going so far as to hire a major political consulting firm to smear its competitor with an elaborate nationwide campaign. Facebook's parent company, Meta, is paying Targeted Victory -- a GOP consulting firm -- to turn Americans against TikTok...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reuters

Why U.S.-China financial tension is hard to disarm: podcast

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Relations between the world’s two largest economies were already tense, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further increased the pressure. In this episode of The Exchange, James Fok explains how the relationship became so fraught, and why it’s unlikely to improve anytime soon.
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

Ex-Facebook Executive Calls for Regulating the Social-Media Site

Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report continues to struggle. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has made a number of strategic moves, including last year's dramatic rebranding to establishing an oversight board in 2018 to ensure accountability of its enforcement systems. But critics say its...
INTERNET
TMZ.com

Taylor Lorenz Says Facebook Looks Desperate For TikTok Smear Campaign

Facebook teaming up with a major Republican consulting firm to turn public opinion against their fiercest rival reeks of desperation ... so says Taylor Lorenz. The Washington Post columnist joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday to break down her bombshell report on the ways in which Mark Zuckerberg's FB and Meta are playing dirty in their war with TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy