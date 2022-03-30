Hillgrove's 8th straight win ends Blessed Trinity's perfect season

On Tuesday, two of the top girls lacrosse programs in the Hillgrove Hawks and Blessed Trinity Titans, met up in a non-region match up as the Hawks entered the game at 9-1 and riding a seven game win streak, while the Titans entered at 14-0. The Titans, the defending 2021 GHSA 1A-5A state champs, would open up the game on a 4-1 run that included two goals for Reagan Hart and defensively forced the Hawks into several turnovers.

Not letting their early offensive struggles affect their composure, the Hawks would battle back and score three straight goals to tie the game 4-4 just before the half. “We have a great group of seniors and they do a good job of keeping us together, keeping us composed,” Hillgrove head coach Keon Humphries said after Tuesday’s game. That togetherness would allow the Hawks to open up the second half with a 2-1 run giving them their first lead of the night as they led 6-5.

The Titans would not settle themselves as the game would have a tied score two more times before Hillgrove would score back to back goals that gave them a 9-7 lead. Although the Titans would muster up another goal to make it 9-8 with :57 to go in the game, Hillgrove would hold off Blessed Trinity for their eight straight win and handing the Titans their first loss of the season. Hillgrove’s Lauren Render finished with a game high, five goals.

“It was big,” Humphries said of the Hawks win over the Titans. “I told the girls, they’ve earned the right to play against a team like Blessed Trinity and so to be able to come out and put on a show and show that they belong, that’s all I could ask for,” Humphries said. Although the win was a non-region victory, it comes at an important time as they will have even more momentum heading into their region championship match with Harrison on Wednesday.

“Stay where we are right now and just keep grinding and keep growing where we are,” Humphries said will be key for them in Wednesday’s game with Harrison. He would go on to say that he believes that if the Hawks can keep up their current level of performance through spring break, he likes where the team is and that he is “proud” of them.