Joel Embiid explains what went wrong for Sixers in home loss to Bucks

 3 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers were playing pretty good basketball on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks at home. They had built an 85-72 lead in the third quarter in an important matchup that would decide who gets the tiebreaker between the teams in a tight Eastern Conference.

Then, with Joel Embiid on the bench, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo ripped off 13 straight points bridging the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth to turned the game in Milwaukee’s favor.

The Bucks went on on to win 118-116 as Antetokounmpo finished with 40 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

“The game really changed when I went on the bench,” said Embiid. “At the end of that third quarter, beginning of the fourth, their best player scored, I don’t know, 17 in a row or whatever that was. We didn’t do what we had to do and they made their run and they cut the lead and they gained some momentum and it carried over.”

The Sixers went with Paul Millsap to backup Embiid in this one, and he was solid in the first half, but he really had a rough stretch with Antetokounmpo and it cost Philadelphia.

Now, the Bucks own the tiebreaker and the Sixers dropped to fourth in the standings with seven games left on the schedule.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

