ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Doc Rivers explains why Sixers played Paul Millsap over DeAndre Jordan

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fIdx_0etlOB7w00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers altered the rotation on Tuesday when they took on the Milwaukee Bucks in an important matchup at home. With the backup center spot still in flux, the Sixers rocked with Paul Millsap over DeAndre Jordan.

Jordan had been the main backup to Joel Embiid since his arrival, but in Tuesday’s 118-116 loss to the Bucks, coach Doc Rivers made the decision to go with Millsap.

“They go small a lot, and I think he moves better,” said Rivers. “In the first half, he was really good. Second half, I thought he struggled.”

The only stat Millsap recorded was a steal in 9:26 of playing time. He did a good job against Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first half, but in the second half, the Greek Freak went off for 13 straight points when Millsap entered the game and that turned the game into Milwaukee’s favor.

“I thought Millsap looked good in the first half, in the second half, he struggled,” said Rivers. “I didn’t like DJ. We almost went with Paul Reed. That’s who we went between, but in Milwaukee that was a tough matchup for Paul was Giannis.”

Antetokounmpo had a wide-open dunk to end the third quarter that irked Rivers the most.

“The play I hate the most is at the end of the third, we were supposed to match up; we didn’t match up,” he finished. “We were supposed to have a guard guarding Giannis, and we know we were supposed to and we allowed that to happen.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd reveals reason Lakers star LeBron James, not Michael Jordan, is the GOAT

For Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, there is no question who the greatest basketball player of all time is. It’s no other than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Kidd has a simple but valid reason for his pick that will certainly raise more than a few eyebrows. While there is no doubt that Jordan changed the game of basketball, the Mavs coach couldn’t disregard the overall impact beyond the basketball court.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson On His Struggles To Build A Relationship With Kareem Off The Court: “It Was Hard To Get Through To Kareem. It Was Just Hard To Talk To Him Then. Certain Times You Just Couldn’t Talk To Him."

During the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. A majority of the credit for the success of the Showtime Lakers goes to none other than the incredible duo of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At the time, Kareem was already one...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Paul Millsap
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat icon Dwyane Wade fired off text after Jimmy Butler’s Spo spat, ‘I have been in that’

Dwyane Wade had been there before, anger boiling over at Erik Spoelstra and seemingly all those around him on the Miami Heat bench. So as the franchise icon watched Jimmy Butler simmer last week, he smiled and then reached out to his former coach. “Well, I text Spo right after that and said, ‘It looks like you guys are gearing up for the playoffs,’ " Wade said with a smile in his role as TNT ...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Damian Lillard’s advice to Russell Westbrook: “Face the music”

Russell Westbrook’s disastrous debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers has been met with criticism and slights from many fans and even media members. The former NBA MVP hasn’t taken kindly to receiving blame for the Lakers’ season going off the rails, but his basketball peer Damian Lillard offered some advice on how to deal with the media criticism.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Milwaukee Bucks#Greek
Lakers Nation

Frank Vogel Believes Constant Losses Of LeBron James & Anthony Davis Has Led To ‘Snakebitten’ Season For Lakers

History keeps repeating itself for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, as LeBron James suffered an ankle injury right when Anthony Davis’ comeback appeared on the horizon. James and Davis have been interchangeably ruled out of games since the campaign’s tip-off. Not long after the four-time NBA champion missed two weeks of action with an abdomen problem in November, the 29-year-old forward sprained an MCL, which sidelined him for over a month.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Brooks fires shot at Iguodala after Dubs' loss to Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks still doesn't like Andre Iguodala and he made that crystal clear after the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Warriors 123-95 at FedExForum on Monday night. The Grizzlies improved to 53-23 on the season and they are 18-2 without All-Star Ja Morant this season. Memphis now has a five-game lead over the Warriors for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and have the look of a team that can win the NBA title in June.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Can Become The GOAT: He Surpassed Michael Jordan In Almost Every Category Except Championships, MVP Awards And Finals MVPs

LeBron James has had a spectacular individual season, despite what his team record states at the moment. The Lakers are well under .500 and are at massive risk for missing the play-in tournament, which is their only chance at making the playoffs. For a player at age 37, the goal would be to win at least one more championship before returning. But LeBron James is no ordinary player, and certainly no ordinary 37-year-old.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook has heated exchange with media after Lakers blowout loss

Nobody associated with the Los Angeles Lakers was in a good mood following the team’s non-competitive 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. To the surprise of no one, that included Russell Westbrook, who nearly stormed out of his postgame press conference after taking issue with a seemingly innocuous question from a reporter.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Jimmy Butler has message for rest of NBA

Jimmy Butler is putting the rest of the NBA on notice. Butler’s Miami Heat went through a rough stretch recently where they lost four in a row. But they broke that losing streak with a 123-100 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. After snapping the losing streak,...
NBA
NBC Sports

New MVP vote projections will rightly irritate Sixers fans

Sixers fans, get ready to be angry: the MVP race is actively being driven away from Joel Embiid's deserving hands. ESPN reporter Tim Bontemps, who routinely conducts straw polls of prospective awards voters throughout the season to take the temperature of the league, released a new poll Tuesday morning that seems to indicate Nikola Jokic is in line to win his second straight MVP award over Embiid.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel blasts Lakers after loss to Mavs without LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel ripped his team’s effort following a wire-to-wire blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks that was not nearly as competitive as the lopsided 128-110 final score even indicates. The Lakers, playing without their stars, LeBron James (ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (foot sprain), were thoroughly dominated by Luka Doncic, who finished with a casual 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy