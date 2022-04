The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania 38 festivities, celebrating a legendary career with a bevy of memorable moments. With any career that spans decades, you're going to have some lows amidst all the highs, and the Undertaker is no different, as the legend has had a few matches that didn't go the way he hoped. In a new interview with SHAK Wrestling, Undertaker talked about his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, a match that he looks back on with disappointment because of how he views his performance in the match.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO