EVANS, Ga. — The Augusta National Women's Amateur teed off Wednesday at the Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia. A star-studded field will navigate their way around that course for the first two rounds and after a Friday practice round at the Augusta National Golf Club for all of the competitors, the top 30 players on the leaderboard will play the final round on Saturday at the home of the Masters.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO