How Volunteer Firefighters Train To Fight Oklahoma Wildfires

Governor Kevin Stitt ordered all flags to fly at half-staff today to honor a Comanche County volunteer firefighter who died battling a wildfire earlier this month. April Partridge, 55, died while responding to a fire in northern Comanche County. She was a volunteer firefighter for 20 years.

"I wish this job was 100% safe and that everyone could go home at the end of the day. I just want them to understand that she did something giving her all making sure that other people are safe, and she has the respect and admiration from hundreds and thousands of firefighters," said Matthew Laffoon, Volunteer Firefighter.

Matthew Laffoon volunteers with the Olive Fire Department in Creek County and talked to us about some of the struggles volunteer firefighters face. The Olive Fire Department said in the last couple of months they've averaged three to four grass fires a week. Some fires stretch across hundreds of acres and burn anywhere from a few hours to a few days.

"I would say well over half the time we have structures being threatened. Grass fires come right up to the backdoor before truck gets there and puts them out," said Laffoon.

They also are often paged to help surrounding agencies. Wildfires are ripping through Creek County with a total disregard for these volunteer firefighters' schedules.

"During the summertime, when grass takes off green, water's actually being absorbed into it causing it not to burn as quick. During the wintertime, grass is dormant. Yes, we are getting rain. The humidity will drop soon after. The high winds that you're seeing, they take off causing the fuels to dry out. And then all it takes is one spark," said Laffoon.

Matthew Laffoon works a fulltime job, is in school studying to become an EMT, and when he doesn't have his head buried in a book, he's out risking his life.

"If they don't, then who will? If nobody shows up, who's going to stop them before their houses burn," said Laffoon?

His buddy Zach Collins was hurt while working as a firefighter several years ago. He said a tree fell on him and sliced his shoulder.

"In 2016, I was down in Florida doing hurricane cleanup with a different fire company. We were just cleaning up trees and stuff at a national park. I cut one and it hung up and broke and struck me in the side of my head and shoulder," said Zach Collins, Volunteer Firefighter.

"If they're still doing it, I want to keep doing it," said Collins.

Volunteer firefighters said their resources are limited because they run on donations. "Everyone's always trying to scrounge to get something they need," said Laffoon.

The Olive Fire Department has a volunteer staff of 16, three brush trucks, a UTV, and 20-year-old tanker that's currently out of service. "There's been times when we've been lucky and had a couple brush trucks being able to go out with 4 to 6 people and then there's times where we can barely get two," said Laffoon.

Laffoon fought fire with a leaf blower today, while his fellow firefighter used a rake.

"A lot of the fires that we get to now are getting to a point where we can't get a vehicle to them because there's such thick density of wooded area or valleys, gulleys, rocky terrains," said Laffoon.

Resources aside, safety is a priority. "When you're in a brush truck another guy with you minimum," said Laffoon. "If you're in trouble they're the one getting you out of it."

Laffoon said they fight from the area that's already been burned.

"The black is what's been burnt. Fire can't come back and reburn that, so you're technically safe there. A lot of times things can go bad if you get out in front of the fire. Your truck could get stuck, and a fire could overcome you. You could have a burn over situation because visibility gets so low you can't see the drive out," said Laffoon.

He said it's also important to maintain a constant line of communication.

"Always make sure you have good communication with the IC.. Instant Commander on scene, because if something does go wrong, they're the ones that's gonna be the one that sends extra people, extra resources to get you out of that bind," said Laffoon.

Firefighters said OSU Service Fire Training provides a lot of free classes, plus the Olive Fire Department has monthly in house training sessions, and many folks will take specialized, 8-to-16-hour courses out of state on their time off.