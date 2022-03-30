ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Joel Embiid, Sixers react to block by Giannis Antetokounmpo in loss to Bucks

By Ky Carlin
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers had a chance on Tuesday night. The Milwaukee Bucks held the lead late, but Philadelphia had a chance down two with 13.2 seconds left.

The Sixers drew up a play for James Harden to get a 3-pointer off. He missed it, but Joel Embiid pulled down the rebound. The big fella went back up with it, but he was blocked by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It was initially called a goaltend that would tie the game at 118 with 1.6 seconds left. However, after a review, the call was overturned and the Bucks walked away with a 118-116 win. The win now gives Milwaukee the tiebreaker in the standings.

After it was all over, Embiid and the Sixers gave their thoughts on the block.

Joel Embiid

“I thought it was close. I probably should have gone up harder, but in that situation, I didn’t know how much time was left so I was just trying to get the ball up quickly. I thought it was close. I didn’t know if it was a goaltend or not.”

James Harden
Joel Embiid
Giannis Antetokounmpo
#Sixers#The Milwaukee Bucks#Embiid Refs
