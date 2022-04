COLUMBIA, S.C. — Severe weather is possible in South Carolina on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center issued a slight risk for severe weather for the state of South Carolina for the daytime today. A slight risk is a level 2 out of 5 on their severe weather scale. The Storm Prediction Center has indicated a 2% chance of a tornado within 25 miles for the Midlands and a 5% chance for the Lowcountry. The agency highlights a 15% chance of damaging thunderstorm wind gusts within 25 miles across the state today.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO