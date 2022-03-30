ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

25 Years of ‘Good Will Hunting:’ A tribute to Boston

By Ashviny Kaur
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnassuming, quiet and normal — three words I’d use to describe the filming locations of Gus van Sant’s 1997 masterpiece, “Good Will Hunting.”. Written by childhood friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck before their rise to fame, the film is a coming-of-age story that follows Will Hunting (Damon), a troubled teen...

WBUR

After a two-year hiatus, the Boston Underground Film Festival is back

It was 10 days before the 22nd annual Boston Underground Film Festival was set to begin when COVID-19 closed down the world, leaving the upstart organization saddled with unrecoverable expenses and artistic director Kevin Monahan stuck with stacks of cases of BUFF beer specially brewed for the event. “He drank it all,” laughs the festival’s director of programming Nicole McControversy. The two are in considerably higher spirits than when we talked two years ago, now that the self-described “annual sensory bacchanalia from beyond the mainstream” is back in-person at the Brattle Theatre this Wednesday, March 23, through Sunday, March 27, once again bringing the wildest, weirdest and most outré offerings to a loyal area audience with nerves (and stomachs) of steel.
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
CBS Boston

Cost Of One-Bedroom Apartment Rentals In Boston Up 27% Year-To-Year

BOSTON (CBS) — We now know how many people left city life behind during the pandemic. New census numbers show Boston and surrounding communities lost more than three percent of their population in the 15 months of COVID lockdowns and restrictions. That means nearly 30,000 people moved out. These numbers were recorded in July. Since then, most COVID restrictions have been dropped and people began moving back into Suffolk County, driving up rent prices. According to Zumper, the average rent cost for a one-bedroom apartment in Boston is $2,660, up 27% year-to-year. Boston’s rent is the third most expensive in the country after New York City and San Francisco. “We’re no longer a little city like we once were. We are growing as a city and we need to look at how we’re going to accommodate people that want to live here,” said real estate expert Joshua Stephens. According to Stephens, until Boston builds more housing, many young professionals will be forced to think about moving into other communities or get a roommate.
Z107.3

A Mainer Reacts To Bad Maine Movie Accents

Since every human on earth seems to have a podcast now, it was only a matter of time before someone had a Maine-themed one. Teagan Wright describes himself as a “host/comedian/who cares. A hodge podge of all things Maine, some comedy, and ya know probably a podcast cause like, everyone else is doing it!”
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Boston Symphony cuts London for no good reason

The Boston Symphony’s much-vaunted Richard Strauss tour has hit a major problem in London. The five-day residency at the Barbican and South Bank was supposed to be shared between the Leipzig Gewandhaus and Boston Symphony, both conducted by Andris Nelsons. But Boston has inexplicably pulled out. This is all...
