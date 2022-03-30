ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Funding for new elections office recommended

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
 1 day ago

The Glynn County Finance Committee recommended spending $1.7 million from the capital projects fund for a new Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration office.

The money would be spent to renovate the old CVS building on Gloucester Street for the new elections office home. A new state law requiring more voting machines is forcing the move.

“They do need the space,” Commissioner Wayne Neal said.

It’s also going to be more difficult for people to smuggle contraband into the county jail when they visit inmates. Committee members are recommending $189,000 from the jail commissary fund to pay for a full-body security scanning system. If necessary, there will be a process in place to take people to the hospital to retrieve drugs and other hidden items.

Commissioners also agreed to waive the fee for the Carl Alexander Memorial Fund Fishing Tournament Oct. 21-23 at Blythe Island Regional Park. The tournament is held to support local law enforcement.

Committee members are recommending merging two vacant positions, contract analyst and open records officer into one position called compliance officer.

The police department will be getting a new training simulator, with the existing one being surplussed to help offset the cost of a new one at $113,900.

In other business committee members recommended:

• Renewal of the public defender’s contract with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit for $604,000.

• The Coastal Georgia Community Action Authority’s contract of $22,500.

• Coastal Regional Commission funding for rural transit of $36,000 and another $90,000 paid for other services from the organization.

• A timber sale at Blythe Island Regional Park at two tracts, one 28.2 acres and the other 53.1 acres. The sale of timber could generate as much as $200,000, with the proceeds going into the regional park’s fund.

