PREP ROUNDUP: Rocky Mountain takes early lead to beat Timberline

Luke Hines drove in a pair of runs with a double during a five-run first inning, then pitched five shutout innings as Rocky Mountain beat Timberline 6-1 on Tuesday in a battle between 5A Southern Idaho Conference powers.

Braden Lewis doubled in a run to start the scoring before Hines followed with his double to make it 3-0 Grizzlies (9-1, 2-0 SIC). Peyton Hines added two more runs with a two-out single to extend it to 5-0.

Luke Hines allowed three hits, while striking out three batters, while Peyton Hines added two more strike outs in the last two innings.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, CAPITAL 1: Coy Clements doubled in a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning, pacing Mountain View to a SIC win.

Hunter Hollifield singled in two more runs during a four-run fourth inning for the Mavericks (5-2, 2-0), while three pitchers combined to strike out seven on the mound.

PAYETTE 3, HOMEDALE 2: Jaydin Morin had a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning as Payette won its 3A Snake River Valley Conference opener.

Collin Hysell pitched 5 and 2/3 innings for the Pirates (2-4, 1-0 SRV), striking out 10.

SOFTBALL

SKYVIEW 14, EAGLE 13: Rayann Brown doubled in the walk-off run as Skyview remained unbeaten in a 5A SIC shootout.

Delaney Keith had three hits for Skyview (8-0, 2-0), while Analisa Zamora had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs and Summer Makinster also homered.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, CAPITAL 2: Jazmyn Jenkins had three hits and drove in all three Mountain View runs, including two on a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Mountain View won in SIC play.

Carley Boisvert pitched all seven innings for the Mavericks (5-4, 1-2), striking out 11.

KUNA 8, BORAH 7: Abby Vanderwiel hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting Kuna to a SIC victory.

Aliana Giddings drove in three runs for Kuna (5-2, 2-0), while Kamryn Ham had three hits.

OWYHEE 10, CENTENNIAL 3: SoBella Malliarodakis had five hits and Molly Buckingham had a home run as Owyhee won in SIC play.

Buckingham and McKenna Schab both drove in two runs for the Storm (6-3, 2-1) while Tyra Price and Kina Watts combined to strike out seven in the circle.

TIMBERLINE 8, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 1: Ashlyn Granklanoff and Kaylee Lewchenko both had three hits and Tristin Wilcox drove in a pair of runs as Timberline won in SIC play.

Maryn McDaniel allowed just three hits in a complete game win for the Wolves (7-1, 2-0).

BOISE 6, MERIDIAN 1: Erika Gustafson struck out 11 in the circle and Chloe Hueth drove in a pair of runs as Boise (4-5, 1-1) won in SIC play.