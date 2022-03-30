Coconut Shrimp

While flipping through favorite vintage cookbooks, one in particular caught my eye: the Jell-O Pudding Ideabook published in 1968. Small cooking booklets like this were popular through the ’50s and ’60s as home cooks looked for ways to make creative meals and desserts from convenience foods like Jell-O gelatin and instant pudding. The Ideabook is full of recipes that turn Jell-O pudding mixes into everything from cookies to pies, and under the “Frozen Fancies” section, a recipe for a frozen pudding dessert that I was just dying to try.

