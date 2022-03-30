ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Cam Whitmore, Dariq Whitehead headline East's win over West in McDonald's All American boys' high school basketball game

By Jeff Borzello
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDariq Whitehead showed why he is headed to Duke and set to become part of the first freshman class since 1979 not to play under retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. , meanwhile, put on a performance that should please Villanova coach Jay Wright. Future Wildcat Whitmore scored 19...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Trio of Tigers put their names in the transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a tough few days for Penny Hardaway. Hardaway lost three Tigers to the transfer portal in one day, including two more players from that number one recruiting class. John Camden and Sam Onu both put their names in the portal Tuesday, along with Miami transfer Earl Timberlake. Timberlake is one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Arkansas signees fared in McDonald’s All-American Game

The nation’s top high school basketball players met in Chicago, Ill. Tuesday to compete in the 2022 McDonald’s All-American Game, and Arkansas basketball was well represented. For the first time in program history, Arkansas basketball had three representatives to compete in the game. Class of 2022 signees Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh, as well as recent commit Anthony Black made history as they competed for the West team on Tuesday. Having multiple participants in the McDonald’s All-American Game is not uncommon for Arkansas basketball, but it has not happened in some time. The last time that two future Razorbacks played in the game was in 1988, when Todd Day and Lee Mayberry played in the game. Since then, Arkansas has had 11 signees to play in the prestigious game. Anthony Black4 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists in 17 minutesNick Smith Jr.8 points, 1 steal, 1 assist in 23 minutesJordan Walsh4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist in 15 minutes11
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
Front Office Sports

Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith Proves Why She’s a $1M Star

Louisville rode the hot hand of its own superstar sophomore on Monday to punch its ticket to the women’s Final Four — the fourth in school history. Hailey Van Lith — the first Cardinal women’s player with four consecutive 20-point tournament games — finished with 22, three rebounds, and two steals as the 1-seed topped Michigan 62-50.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Shaquille O Neal
Person
Anthony Michael Hall
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Eric Musselman
KEYT

Defending champ Stanford leans on defense in Final Four run

Stanford is back in the women’s Final Four thanks in part to the offensive performances by Haley Jones and Lexie Hull. But the Cardinal have also been exceptional at the defensive end during the NCAAs. Stanford is allowing just 54.5 points per game in the tournament and held Texas to a season-low 50 points in the regional final. Their defense has been led by Pac-12 defensive player of the year Cameron Brink and Francesca Belibi on the interior and Anna Wilson on the perimeter. They’ll have a major task in the national semifinals facing UConn and its trio of offensive stars.
STANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#American Game#Mcdonald#Villanova#Wintrust Arena
KOLR10 News

What new Lady Bears coach Cunningham says about the upcoming season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State’s new Lady Bears head basketball coach Beth Cunningham spoke to the media in a Thursday morning news conference. After a brief overview from the Director of Athletics Kyle Moats and University President Clif Smart of selecting and hiring Coach Cunningham, the new head coach took the podium. “Coaching and teaching […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Town Square LIVE News

Archmere’s offense comes alive at Big Oak Park

Coach Pasani addressing the team after a victory photo by Glenn Frazer The Archmere softball team pounded out 18 hits in a 16-3 win over First State Military in Smyrna Thursday. Tori Connor pitched two innings, striking out 5 batters to get the win. She also collected 4 hits and 5 RBI’s from the “lead-off” spot. Freshman Ava Beach finished ... Read More
SMYRNA, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
ESPN

Oregon Ducks men's basketball lands Mookie Cook, No. 5 prospect in 2023 class

Elite 2023 prospect Mookie Cook has committed to Oregon, becoming just the second top-five recruit to commit to the Ducks since 2007. Cook chose Dana Altman's program over Kentucky and Gonzaga. He has long been familiar with Oregon because his sister, Chaquinn, ran track for the Ducks and was a two-time All-American in 2017 and 2018.
OREGON STATE
ESPN

Brooklyn hosts Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo's 40-point outing

Milwaukee Bucks (47-28, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (40-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Brooklyn Nets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Bucks' 118-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets have gone 28-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy