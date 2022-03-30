ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday, FL

Missing-Endangered 21-Year-Old Man, Last Seen In Holiday, Found Safe

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Kahmir Harris has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Kahmir Harris, a missing-endangered 21-year-old.

Deputies say Harris was last seen around 11:45 p.m. on March 22 in the Darlington Rd. area of Holiday.

Harris is 5’10”, around 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Harris was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white square on it, red and black plaid pajama pants, and navy blue slides.

If you have any information on Harris’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 2

The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP

110K+

Followers

14K+

Posts

32M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holiday, FL
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Holiday, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red And Black#Politics#Pasco Sheriff S Office#The Pasco Sheriff#Pascosheriff Com#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
ACCIDENTS
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
110K+
Followers
14K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy