Missing-Endangered 21-Year-Old Man, Last Seen In Holiday, Found Safe

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Kahmir Harris has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Kahmir Harris, a missing-endangered 21-year-old.

Deputies say Harris was last seen around 11:45 p.m. on March 22 in the Darlington Rd. area of Holiday.

Harris is 5’10”, around 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Harris was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white square on it, red and black plaid pajama pants, and navy blue slides.

If you have any information on Harris’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .