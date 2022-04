Last month Robert led the Sierra Club hike from Rattlesnake trailhead up to Gibraltar Rock. This time we started at Gibraltar Rock and hiked up to Flores Peak on a very primitive, steep and slippery trail. The Wednesday night Sierra Club group pioneered doing this whole hike at once, but that is a bit much for me! Here are all of my photos from this outing.

