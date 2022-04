In this edition, staff writers Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson discuss the Thursday-Saturday schedule for high school baseball and softball. WA: Grand Lake at Merryville, today. The Panthers have won their first five District 4-1A games and can clinch at least a share of the District 4-1A title with a win. Grand Lake is 3-1 in district play and can stay alive by avenging its lone league loss, a 10-5 loss to Merryville in the district opener.

