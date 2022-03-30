Man dies in Brookline shooting

A man accused of being jealous was fatally shot after confronting his ex-wife's current boyfriend, according to an arrest affidavit. At about 4:01 p.m. March 4, police received several calls regarding a motor vehicle crash and a shooting by the Sonic Drive-Thru on 2001 South U.S. 83. Responding officers located a man dead inside a blue Dodge Durango. He was identified as Alonzo Gonzalez de Hoyos, 25. Gonzalez de Hoyos was initially found full of blood but without "any observable injury at the time," according to police. Officers did notice that the Dodge had an apparent bullet hole...

WEBB COUNTY, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO