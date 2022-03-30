ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Parents and Providers Testify on Challenges of Child Care at FY2023 Budget Hearings

acnj.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe need for child care was at the forefront of the FY2023 New Jersey Assembly Budget Committee...

acnj.org

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Gov. DeWine announces $650 million for child care providers

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   While visiting the Columbus Early Learning Center (CELC) Friday, Gov. DeWine […] The post Ohio Gov. DeWine announces $650 million for child care providers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students – a pandemic solution left out of a new federal spending package

Public schools have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education. In March 2022, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a US$1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, 2022. We asked food policy expert Marlene Schwartz to explain why free meals make a difference and what will happen next. How did the COVID-19 pandemic initially affect the school lunch program? In March 2020, nearly all U.S. K-12 school buildings closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic....
EDUCATION
CBS News

Student jailed for spending almost $1,000 daily on luxury goods after error put $1 million of student aid in her account

Johannesburg — A South African college student was sentenced to prison this week for going on a months-long spending spree with almost a million dollars of student aid dumped into her bank account due to a clerical error. With her hands folded defiantly in court, former second year accounting student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for stealing the funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
AFRICA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Washington Post

Federal government allows program to pay substance abusers for staying clean

A new legal opinion from the Biden administration appears to clear the way for wider use of an underutilized harm reduction technique: Paying people addicted to drugs for staying clean. Known as “contingency management,” the idea is supported by decades of research that shows providing repeated small payments for meeting...
U.S. POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Americans may struggle as emergency SNAP benefits end- these bills could help

Emergency food stamps were provided on top of SNAP benefits during the pandemic, but that is ending. This could leave Americans struggling, but these bills offer hope. Ending the emergency benefits may put some Americans in a tight spot. Especially being that inflation has reached almost 8%. US Mayors are urging for several bills to be passed in order to help the SNAP recipients. Click here to read more.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care
WEKU

Millions of children will miss healthy school meals when pandemic relief expires

When schools pivoted to virtual learning early in the pandemic, the National School Lunch Program was thrown into chaos. Millions of children rely on school meals to keep hunger at bay, so school nutrition directors scrambled to adopt new, creative ways to distribute food to families. Some of these changes were improvements on the status quo, they say.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Study: 40% of school administrators threatened by parents last year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – School administrators have seen an influx of violent threats from parents during the pandemic, according to a recently released technical report from the American Psychological Association.  “This is a new problem,” a staff member who was surveyed wrote. “It used to be the kids. Now it is the adults.” The […]
EDUCATION
Sentinel

Funding boost for food assistance should be conditional

State officials, activists and lawmakers are pressing for a renewal of funding for food assistance programs championed early in the pandemic amidst business closures, as you read in Ryan Brown’s story in Saturday’s Sentinel. The lawmakers and activists are telling the truth about the need — just not...
CHARITIES
The Independent

New Jersey town sues ‘burdensome’ 82-year-old teacher for filing 75 open records requests

A New Jersey town is locked in a legal battle with a retired teacher who they is subjecting local officials to “abuse” by repeatedly filing public records requests.Irvington township filed a civil suit against Elouise McDaniel, 82, in September, alleging the former school teacher has filed 75 New Jersey Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests in three years.The legal action alleges that the effect of the “voluminous OPRA requests has been unduly burdensome, time consuming and expensive.” It also argues the teacher filed so many requests "with the sole purpose and intent to harass, abuse and harm Plaintiffs and...
LAW
Motley Fool

Millions of Children Could Go Hungry if Lawmakers Don't Extend Free Lunch Program

Millions more children have received free school meals during the pandemic. If lawmakers don't extend that provision, many kids could go hungry once the school year wraps up. Even before the pandemic, there were programs in place to offer free or reduced-price school meals to children in need. But since the start of the pandemic, additional funding has helped provide more free school meals, and that alone has helped many children avoid going hungry at a time when their families' finances may have taken a hit.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy