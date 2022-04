CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Fran Alvaro had yet another stunning night in the circle as the winning pitcher against Lewis County. Alvaro recorded strikeouts for all of the first nine outs in three innings to start the game and ended the game with 17 K’s. The contest was scoreless until the bottom of […]

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO