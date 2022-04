STRASBURG -- Finding a way to finish. That was one of the two main focuses at practice this week for the Strasburg boys soccer team. The Rams outshot their opponent 16-4 in their season opener on March 24, but were unable to score a goal, tying East Rockingham 0-0. Tuesday night, Coach Betsy Munson’s team didn’t have the same difficulties. After scoring their first goal late in the second half, the Rams cruised to a 4-1 victory in their second game of the season against Luray.

