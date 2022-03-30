College of Coastal Georgia Sailing Club attends first in-conference competition

College of Coastal Georgia Sailing Club members James Helms, from left, Julia Cieszeski and Nellie Little competed against 14 other colleges at the club’s first in-conference sailing competition. Provided photo

College of Coastal Georgia’s sailing team competed earlier this month in their first in-conference competition at the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Mariners competed against 14 other colleges, including sailing powerhouses The Citadel, North Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina.

The field also included a non-region matchup with No. 2 nationally ranked Dartmouth.

Nellie Little, the team captain and club president, and crew member Julie Cieszeski battled 20 knot winds and 3-foot swells, as well as a field of seasoned and competitive sailors.

The team ended the day tied with University of Georgia for 14th place.

All felt they came away with a win at their first conference showing.

“I’m very proud of this group of young sailors,” said Coach Brian Weese. “They’ve persevered through many things since 2019. They work hard and practice constantly, and I look forward to seeing what challenges the team conquers next.”

The College of Coastal Georgia Sailing Team was founded in 2019, and competed in its first non-region regatta at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in the fall of 2021.

They placed fourth overall at that event.